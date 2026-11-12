Buffalo Lodge connects cyclists, locals and community

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of cyclists paid tribute to veterans in Colorado with a Veterans Day ride that started at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, a unique Westside business recently recognized with the Visit Colorado Springs Community Service Award as it marks 10 years of community connection.

Rides originating at the lodge happen often on weekends, but Veterans Day presented an opportunity to honor those who've served the country.

"The respect comes naturally," ride leader Bernard Schwartze said.

"Let's take advantage of the warm weather and let's go do things like go over to Memorial Park or Evergreen Cemetery to take a moment to reflect upon people who sacrificed for themselves and for us," Schwartze said.

"I think it speaks to our community aspect and involving our locals and creating a community hub," Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort manager Shelby Clarke said.

A dude ranch for cyclists

The Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort is a one-of-a-kind business.

"We're kind of like a dude ranch for bicyclists. You don't have to be a cyclist to come stay here, but hopefully by the end of your stay you'll love cycling as much as we do," Clarke said.

The bicycle resort is the evolution of a property that started as a hunting lodge in the early 1900s. Rooms to rent were added in the 1930s and '40s during what's known as the motor court era. The structure remains, but the property was updated with a new purpose 10 years ago.

"We like to say that we're the first bicycle resort in Colorado and the only one in Colorado," Clarke said.

Guests can rent a vintage room, choose a glamping option by the pool, borrow a bicycle, or bring their own. There's even a bike mechanic on site.

"When guests travel with their bicycles and experience an issue they can bring it to him and he gives them priority," Clarke said.

A year-round community hub

Cyclists dominate during the summer, but the rest of the year the Buffalo Lodge has grown into a hub for locals, with rides and social gatherings.

"We actually ride year-round unless it's like below 20 degrees or icy outside," Clarke said.

Social gatherings in the lodge include live music five nights a week with local musicians.

"The joke among staff is that we run the hotel on the side so that we can put events on throughout the week, throughout the year," Clarke said.

The lodge has a significant community connection ride coming up the first week of December — a ride along with Santa to gather gifts for local kids.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

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