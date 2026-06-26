Bucket Brigade program returns to Pueblo ahead of fireworks shows

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Fire Department wants to make sure you’re safe after lighting up fireworks.

The department has brought back the Bucket Brigade program. People can pick up free buckets from fire stations around Pueblo.

That way, the buckets are close by and filled with water so that those fireworks can cool down after they are used.

"That is a safety issue we have seen in the past, and it is something the Bucket Brigade is to help elevate," says Pueblo firefighter Tim Trujillo.

The buckets are free, but they have a limited amount.

Pueblo Fire says fireworks in the city of Pueblo are legal, as long as you buy them from a licensed fireworks dealer in the city.

Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody In the latest update from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the owners of Davis Mortuary, Christopher and Brian Cotter, have been arrested as of Thursday morning. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

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