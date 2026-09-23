Bruno Mars will perform at Falcon Stadium this weekend. Here's what you should know before heading out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Romantic Tour by and featuring Bruno Mars is set to stop at Falcon Stadium this Saturday and Sunday, so in order to prepare you for the big show, here's the information and links you'll need to have a smooth visit and navigate traffic.

Before you arrive, the recommendation from USAFA is to download your tickets to your digital wallet in order to avoid difficulties navigating any cell-service connectivity issues at the venue.

News5 reporter Jon McMichael has the details you need to about in the video below:

Bruno Mars set to perform at Falcon Stadium

"Make sure to download your tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Wallet BEFORE YOUR ARRIVAL. You may not be able to download tickets at the stadium due to service restrictions," a spokesperson at Falcon Stadium told News5.

Below are listed the full details on parking/directions/concert timeline for the upcoming event as listed on Goairforcefalcons.com.

PARKING:



Parking Lots at Falcon Stadium will open at 3:00PM. Parking at Falcon Stadium is included in the price of your ticket and is open. First come, first served.

Premium parking is available in Lots 3R, 4R, 5R only and must be purchased in advance. Guests must show their parking pass upon arrival at these lots.

Parking lots close one (1) hour after the event has concluded. No overnight parking on campus.

Guests parked in lots 1, 2 and 3 will exit out the South Gate and guests parked in lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 will exit out the North Gate.

ADA parking is available in Lot 1, Lot 3, and Lot 5. Please reference parking map below for exact locations. Guests parking in these areas must display state issued ADA credentials and vehicle identification.

Please follow instructions provided by those directing event traffic.

DIRECTIONS:



USAFA North Gate (accessible via exit 156 on I-25) AND South Gate (accessible via exit 150 on I-25) will be open for this event.

Guests are highly encouraged to carpool if possible and arrive early to the event to prevent the risk of missing any portion of the show.

Traffic is expected to be heavy, especially close to the start (i.e. 7:00 PM). Plan accordingly so you can decide where you will park and which gate you will enter.

CONCERT TIMELINE:



3:00 PM - Air Force Academy Opens

5:00 PM - Falcon Stadium Gates Open

7:00 PM - Concert Begins

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If you plan on utilizing a ride share service, be aware that those vehicles can only enter through the North Gate.

Following the event, free shuttles will be available, that information, as seen on Goairforcefalcons.com is listed below:



Free Shuttles will be available to guests POST EVENT ONLY and will be located in Lot 6 (Ride share lot)

Free Shuttles are available for the Bruno Mars concert only, and not for other events at Falcon Stadium.

Shuttles will be labeled with a drop-off location, please reference signage on the bus to ensure you board the correct shuttle

Shuttle stop locations are: Polaris Point (North Gate Blvd), Interquest Marketplace, and Woodmen Park and Ride continuing to Downtown COS

Shuttles are first come first served and will leave once full or 30 minutes following the end of the show (whichever comes first)

Shuttles are outbound only

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Guests should expect to go through a screening when they arrive.

Additionally, there is a "clear bag policy" in effect for this event; if you bring a clear, personal bag, it must not exceed the dimensions of 12"x12"x12".

For a full list of items not allowed at the concert, click here.

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