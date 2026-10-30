Bristol Brewing takes over the rest of the old Ivywild school

COLORADO SPRINGS — After repurposing the old Ivywild Elementary on the southwest side of Colorado Springs just over a decade ago, Bristol Brewing has taken over the rest of the building this month with a plan to expand community connection in the area.

The building, once a hub of the Ivywild community as a school, now houses a brewery, pub, and eating areas, along with some retail and space to gather.

"The idea of being a Colorado brand and even more so being a Southern Colorado brand has always been really important to us," owner Mike Bristol said.

Bristol is one of the partners who had a vision for the building.

Bristol Brewing occupies the north end. Now his partners are focusing on other ventures, and a month ago he took over the rest of the building with a business plan that goes beyond beer.

"There's no reason to have it sit empty from 7 a.m. to 11, you know, let's, let's make this a vibrant thing all day long," Bristol said.

The evolution includes what's called the Morning Program. The space welcomes socializing and business meetings, and there's strong Wi-Fi for those who need a change from working at home.

"I mean remote workers like to get out and be somewhere," Bristol said.

Evening brews come cold from the tap, while morning brews are hot and pair with pastries or breakfast. Both maintain the Colorado community connection at the heart of the business.

"Layering in the, the community aspect of it and, and being able to, to do something with this incredible building," Bristol said.

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