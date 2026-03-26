'Boozy ice cream' and 'Glizzilla" hot dog among new food items at Coors Field

DENVER (KOAA) — The Rockies haven't been playing their best baseball in recent seasons, but fans continue to show up for the experience at Coors Field. Aramark Sports + Entertainment is looking to hit it out of the park with some new food options this year!

The Colorado Rockies are debuting new flavors and dining concepts with the following:

Boozy Ice Cream: Served in a mini helmet and available to fans 21+ with valid, government-issued ID (Section 306)

Served in a mini helmet and available to fans 21+ with valid, government-issued ID (Section 306) Dubai Cinnamon Roll: Cinnamon roll topped with chocolate, vanilla ice cream, pistachios, caramel puff cereal, and kataifi (Section 115)

Cinnamon roll topped with chocolate, vanilla ice cream, pistachios, caramel puff cereal, and kataifi (Section 115) Glizzilla: Two-foot, one-pound hot dog designed for sharing (Fanfare, Section 157)

Two-foot, one-pound hot dog designed for sharing (Fanfare, Section 157) Pizza Donuts: Two donuts served together (Section 109)

Two donuts served together (Section 109) Taco Momalona: Brisket, Chihuahua cheese, shredded cabbage, pork belly, gold BBQ sauce, Hot Cheetos, avocado, and avocado crema (SandLot Brewery)

Brisket, Chihuahua cheese, shredded cabbage, pork belly, gold BBQ sauce, Hot Cheetos, avocado, and avocado crema (SandLot Brewery) Wit Love: Aramark’s first proprietary cheesesteak brand, featuring a variety of sandwiches with premium ribeye, caramelized onions, and melted cheese served on a fresh roll (Section 134)

Among this season’s offerings is Aramark’s popular 9‑9‑9 Challenge. It has expanded to Coors Field this season. It features nine mini hot dogs and nine flight‑sized beers enjoyed over nine innings — Aramark is reporting it quickly became a fan favorite among guests 21+, generating buzz throughout across social media and paving the way for a much bigger presence in 2026.

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