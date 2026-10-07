Boo at the Bridge canceled at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Colorado

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A popular Halloween event at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park will not return this year.

“Boo at the Bridge,” an annual Halloween celebration at the Royal Gorge, has been canceled for 2026, according to the park’s Facebook page. The post was shared on Tuesday. The event has featured Halloween-themed activities for families, including trick-or-treating, games and entertainment at the Royal Gorge Bridge. The cancellation comes as Halloween approaches, but the park has not publicly provided a reason why this year’s event was canceled.

News5 is reaching out to Royal Gorge Bridge & Park for more information and is working to find out what led to the decision.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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