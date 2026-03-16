Body found in Arkansas River in Pueblo, investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A body was found in the Arkansas River and an investigation is underway, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

According to police, they received the report around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West 4th Street, which is located near the Midtown Shopping Center.

At this time, it is unclear if foul play is involved in the person's death. Their name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

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