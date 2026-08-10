Board of County Commissioners to hear Buc-ee's appeal later this month

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners will hear Buc-ee's appeal of an administrative determination on Thursday, August 27.

In June, the county couldn't decide if Buc-ee's counted as a convenience store. The planning director reviewed the plans, but could not make an official ruling. Buc-ee's is now appealing that decision.



Watch News5's coverage of the appeal below:

The board will decide whether the proposed Buc-ee's qualifies as an allowed use in the C-1 zoning district under the Land Development code. The county says the hearing will not approve or deny construction of a Buc-ee's in Palmer Lake.

According to the county, public input is part of all Board of County Commissioners hearings, and community members are allowed to participate.

Community members can submit written comments, attend the hearing, or speak during public comment. To learn more about how to participate, click here.

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