Board of County Commissioners hears Buc-ee's appeal, community members' concerns

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners spent Thursday morning listening to Buc-ee's appeal of an administrative determination.

Back in June, the county couldn't decide if Buc-ee's counted as a convenience store.

The planning director reviewed the plans, but could not make an official ruling. Buc-ee's is now appealing that decision.



Watch News5's coverage of the appeal below:

The board will decide whether the proposed Buc-ee's qualifies as an allowed use in the C-1 zoning district under the Land Development Code.

Thursday's hearing does not approve or deny construction of a Buc-ee's in Palmer Lake.

Community members in favor of and against the proposal lined up to voice their concerns and wishes for the proposal.

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