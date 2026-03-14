Blind athlete tries wheelchair curling for the first time with Broadmoor Curling Club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Paralympic swimmer and para equestrian is discovering a new passion on the ice after trying wheelchair curling for the first time with the help of the Broadmoor Curling Club in Colorado Springs.

Aspen Shelton, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, said she was nervous heading into the experience but came away impressed with how it went.

"I was worried how I was going to do it too because I'm blind, so I was like, I don't know how this is going to go, but it went really well," Shelton said.

Shelton said her athletic background is rooted in warm-weather competition.

"I am more of a summer sport athlete. Like that's what I know. It's what I've done since I was a kid, and learning a winter sport has been really, really fun, totally different than anything I've ever done," Shelton said.

The Broadmoor Curling Club hosts clinics for those who want to learn adaptive curling. Curling instructor Jean Otto said wheelchair curlers rely heavily on their upper body to deliver the stone.

"They have to find a way to figure out that muscle rotation of turning their body to get enough torque on the stone to get it down 94 ft into the house down at the other end," Otto said.

Otto said Shelton's performance during the clinic was remarkable, especially given that she had no visual reference point to aim at.

"She had no idea where Matt was, and yet she was throwing just amazing stones. She would landed in the 12 foot or the 8 foot or on the button or she was throwing guards, whatever she needed to do. She doesn't have something to aim at, so her body has to tell her how to throw and where to throw and when to throw and all of that kind of stuff. She was miraculous," Otto said.

For Shelton, the experience is an introduction to the world of winter Paralympic sport — and she has a message for anyone considering giving it a shot.

"Do it. There's nothing stopping you. I mean, hey, like there's tons of other sports, but this one's a lot of fun and you should definitely try it," Shelton said.

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