Black bear ventures into basement window well at a home in Falcon Tuesday

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a black bear ventured into a home's basement window well in Falcon on Tuesday afternoon and then fell asleep.

Wildlife officers responded today to a Falcon, Colo., home to relocate a black bear that ventured into a basement window well and then fell asleep. (More)🎥Kristen Nedbalek/Falcon pic.twitter.com/nV66VKqE9j — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 5, 2026

Officials say they immobilized the 250 pound bear and then brought him through the window and into the home.

CPW says the homeowners and some other people helped officers carry the bear upstairs and outside of the home where it was loaded into a trailer.

The bear was then brought about three hours southwest of Colorado Springs and was safely relocated.

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