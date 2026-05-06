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Black bear ventures into basement window well at a home in Falcon Tuesday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a black bear ventured into a Falcon home's basement window well on Tuesday afternoon and then fell asleep.
Black bear ventures into basement window well at a home in Falcon Tuesday
Bear in Falcon Window Well
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FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a black bear ventured into a home's basement window well in Falcon on Tuesday afternoon and then fell asleep.

Officials say they immobilized the 250 pound bear and then brought him through the window and into the home.

CPW says the homeowners and some other people helped officers carry the bear upstairs and outside of the home where it was loaded into a trailer.

The bear was then brought about three hours southwest of Colorado Springs and was safely relocated.

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