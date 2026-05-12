Bighorn sheep lambing season shapes Pikeview Quarry access plans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The bighorn sheep herd on Colorado Springs' westside uses the now-reclaimed Pikeview Quarry as part of its territory. That is especially true during lambing season, which is happening right now.

New trails that are part of the expansion of Blodgett Open Space will open in the next couple of weeks. When that happens, the city wants people to be aware that the quarry area where reclamation has happened remains closed.

Bighorn sheep are on the hillside right now in lambing season, and that is a big part of why the quarry will remain closed. Bighorns are making their way off rocky ledges and onto the new growth areas created in the former Pikeview Quarry.

"It looks much nicer than it used to," said a neighbor to the site who has been watching the reclamation project and likes what she sees.

The neighbor is especially pleased when spotting the bighorns.

"I would like to see more wildlife area for sure," said the neighbor.

"We call it our Rampart Herd, it is one of our most important herds for the entire state of Colorado," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder.

The herd of around 150 sheep stays in a territory between Garden of the Gods and the Air Force Academy.

"This herd happened by accident. A truck that was moving sheep to somewhere else broke down, and to make sure that the animals didn't overheat, they released them, assuming that they would go up to Pikes Peak, and instead they found this front range area, and they've really done amazing," said Sauder.

Animals from this herd have been transplanted more than a dozen times to diversify, strengthen, and create other herds across the state. Tracking by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the quarry has become the location ewes go to for lambing season.

"It has big wide open sight lines so that they can see any predators coming, and it also gives them wonderful escape terrain with these different rocky cliffs," said Sauder.

"It's incredible to think about this is in the city of Colorado Springs. It's in our backyard," said David Deitemeyer with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Park planners with the city recognize the value of the herd as the city takes over the property. Collaboration will happen with Parks and Wildlife experts to consider ways for wildlife and recreation to co-exist.

"It's not just about what you think is best. It's about using data to that monitoring and that scientific data collection that allows us as land managers and as partners to make those decisions so that we can protect the sheep," said Deitemeyer.

"Yes, we can have recreation and conservation," said Sauder.

For now the quarry is closed to the public. With the Blodgett Open Space expanding right next to the quarry, people are asked to keep their distance and have their dogs on a leash.

"While you may think that your dog is very well behaved and it has great recall, just that little bit of stress can make the difference for these sheep," said Sauder.

Colorado Springs City Council approved the transfer of the property at the end of April. Finalization happens by the end of May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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