Beloved tortoise reportedly stolen from Colorado Springs shop now home safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs business says their longtime resident tortoise that was allegedly stolen Wednesday night is now home safe, according to Colorado Springs Police.

A Colorado Springs business was asking for the public's help after its longtime resident tortoise was allegedly stolen Wednesday night.

According to a social media post from Scales 'N Tales, a person took a tortoise named Howard from an outdoor enclosure in front of the store around 6:40 p.m. on June 17. The store is located at on North Academy Boulevard just south of Woodmen Road.

The business said Howard, a fixture at the store since 2011, is well known to customers who frequently interact with him during their visits. Howard is regularly placed in an outdoor pen in front of the store to receive sunlight and fresh air.

Store owners said the suspect removed Howard from the enclosure and placed him into a vehicle before driving away.

Colorado Springs Police shared more information on their social media channels. According to the department, Justin Edwards, 37, was quickly found and arrested on Thursday.

When officers took Edwards into custody at a local hotel, Howard was not there. Following more interviews, they were able to locate Howard and bring him home safely.

This case is a great example of what can happen when the community partners with law enforcement. Information shared by the pet store, witnesses, and members of the public through social media helped detectives develop the leads needed to bring Howard home safely," said CSPD in its social media updates, "Thank you to everyone who shared information and assisted in the investigation. Your partnership makes a difference. "

"Many of our customers know Howard and love interacting with Howard on their visits to the store," the business wrote in its original post at the time of the alleged theft. "We are asking the community of Colorado Springs and the entire reptile community to help reunite us with Howard."

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