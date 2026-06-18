Beloved tortoise reportedly stolen from Colorado Springs shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs business is asking for the public's help after its longtime resident tortoise was allegedly stolen Wednesday night.

According to a social media post from Scales 'N Tales, a person took a tortoise named Howard from an outdoor enclosure in front of the store around 6:40 p.m. on June 17. The store is located at 6902 N. Academy Boulevard, just south of Woodmen.

The business said Howard, a fixture at the store since 2011, is well known to customers who frequently interact with him during their visits. Howard is regularly placed in an outdoor pen in front of the store to receive sunlight and fresh air.

Store owners said the suspect removed Howard from the enclosure and placed him into a vehicle before driving away. The store shared photos of the suspect, but News5 is choosing not to share them until police confirm the person is being sought and they believe he committed the crime.

"Many of our customers know Howard and love interacting with Howard on their visits to the store," the business wrote in its post. "We are asking the community of Colorado Springs and the entire reptile community to help reunite us with Howard."

The business described Howard as a beloved resident pet and said it is seeking any information that could help identify the person responsible or lead to Howard's safe return.

The stores owner tells News5 Howard was not for sale.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the business directly or CSPD.

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