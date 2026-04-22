Bella’s Bagels in Colorado Springs wins ‘Schmear of the Year’ at BagelFest West

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado bagel shop is earning national recognition for a unique flavor, while also giving back to the community in a personal way.

Jason Stele, owner and co-founder of Bella’s Bagels, said the shop recently took top honors at a regional competition.

“We got invited a couple months back to compete at BagelFest West in Los Angeles, which occurred a week ago,” Stele said. “We were the representative from Colorado… and there were several different competitions and we were extremely pleased to have won Schmear of the Year… and that was based on our Pueblo green chili cream cheese.”

The award-winning spread reflects the shop’s effort to incorporate Colorado-inspired ingredients from the start.

“My wife wanted to have some distinctly Colorado flavors,” Stele explained. “So when she came up with the Pueblo green chili, that was a no-brainer for us. People love a little kick.”

The green chili cream cheese, made with peppers sourced from Milberger Farms, has been on the menu since the business opened about three years ago at 3582 Blue Horizon View in the Cordera neighborhood.

“There’s just a real burst of flavor… along with all of our house-made cream cheese that we blend together for a really rich and creamy experience,” Stele said.

Beyond the accolades, Stele said the business is focused on community impact through an initiative called Bella’s Buddies, which helps pet owners cover emergency veterinary costs. Click here to give to Bella's Buddies. The program is inspired by the shop’s namesake, one of the owners’ rescue dogs, and their long history of adopting animals.

“All of our sandwiches are actually named after 20-plus years of the rescue dogs that my wife and I have gotten,” Stele said.

“I don’t even worry about the fees… I just give the full amount, so 100% of what you donate goes straight to the vet,” Stele added.

Cook Veterinary Hospital, along Cimarron Street, contacts the business when clients are unable to pay for urgent care, and funds are distributed as they are available.

“It’s really a first-come, first-served thing,” Stele said.

Stele credits the shop’s growth to strong community support and partnerships with other businesses.

“The community has been extremely supportive and so it was time to give back,” he said.

Bella’s Bagels opened in Colorado Springs three years ago after Stele and his wife relocated for her work in cybersecurity. Despite backgrounds in technology and other industries, Stele said the bagel shop has become their most successful venture.

Stele also utilizes support from other local businesses. On top of the peppers they receive from Milberger Farms, they utilize coffee from Loyal Coffee.

"I would say our biggest contributor by far is going to be Shamrock Foods," Stele said. "They have also been able to tap the East Coast market for some more special order types of items that, you know, help bring all the authenticity that we bring."

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