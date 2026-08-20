Bear visits News5's Rockrimmon studio early Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 had a furry visitor at our studio off of South Rockrimmon Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

News5 security cameras captured a large black bear wandering into our back parking lot to check out the dumpster.

He stopped to say hello to the camera before making his way through the dumpster, searching for a late night snack. The dumpster was locked, but he was able to chew through the plastic doors on top of it.

The bear had some snacks before making his way back into the woods.

If you do cross paths with a bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials say to stand still and stay calm. Be sure the bear has an opening to leave the area, and never run away from a bear.



Watch News5's coverage of being "bear aware" below:

CPW provides an extensive list of precautions to take for community members who live in wildlife areas. You can view the list below:

Keeping bears away from your home



Keep garbage in a well-secured location.

Keep garbage cans clean to reduce smells.

Keep garage doors closed.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to November 15.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house.

Compost should be secured to reduce smells.

Keep outdoor areas free of food or food waste.

If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

Keep neighbors and children well-informed.



When traveling or camping



Lock your doors when you leave home and at night.

Keep the bottom-floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.

When camping, keep your campsite clean, avoid having food in your tent and secure all food.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.



Protecting animals



Chickens, bees, and livestock should be completely covered, especially at night.

Use electric fencing (when possible).

Don't keep animal food outside.

Clean enclosures regularly to reduce smells.



If you do encounter a bear near your house, CPW officials say to make loud noises and throw things to scare it off. To learn more about how to protect yourself from bears, visit CPW's website.

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New year at Chinook Trail Elementary in Colorado Springs Academy School District 20 is welcoming students back to class this week. We had the chance to share a message from Principal Patrick Schumaker. New year at Chinook Trail Elementary in Colorado Springs

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