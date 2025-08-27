Bear spotted in cow and sheep pen at Rock Ledge Ranch, be 'bear aware'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Another bear was spotted in Colorado Springs on Sunday, this time in the cow and sheep pen at Rock Ledge Ranch.

There have been several bear sightings this summer in El Paso County, including one in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

Earlier this summer, a bear was spotted in the Ivywild area of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) say they helped city crews rescue the bear, which was trapped in a storm drain. Crews say the bear climbed out of the drain and made his way up a nearby tree.

This summer, on two separate occasions, bears have been seen on the Manitou Incline.

Earlier this month, a bear was spotted before a concert at Red Rocks.

A bear was also spotted in Jefferson County earlier this month.

If you do cross paths with a bear, CPW officials say to stand still and stay calm. Be sure the bear has an opening to leave the area, and never run away from a bear.

CPW provides an extensive list of precautions to take for residents who live in wildlife areas and/or anyone in wildlife areas. You can view the list below:

Keeping bears away from your home



Keep garbage in a well-secured location.

Keep garbage cans clean to reduce smells.

Keep garage doors closed.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to November 15.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house.

Compost should be secured to reduce smells.

Keep outdoor areas free of food or food waste.

If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

Keep neighbors and children well-informed.



When traveling or camping



Lock your doors when you leave home and at night.

Keep the bottom-floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.

When camping, keep your campsite clean, avoid having food in your tent, and secure all food.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.



Protecting animals



Chickens, bees, and livestock should be completely covered, especially at night.

Use electric fencing (when possible).

Don't keep animal food outside.

Clean enclosures regularly to reduce smells.



If you do encounter a bear near your house, CPW officials say to make loud noises and throw things to scare it off. To learn more about how to protect yourself from bears, visit CPW's website.

