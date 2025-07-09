Bear joins concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON, Colo. — An unlikely visitor joined concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Tuesday night.
Jon Amundson snapped this photo of a bear walking along a sidewalk as fans filed in to see Russ and special guest Big Sean.
"Been to Red Rocks 100 times, finally seen a bear," Amundson wrote. "And yes it's a bear. There was 2 actually. Awesome."
Fans seemed to keep their distance, and the bear kept going on its merry way.
Even Mother Nature can agree: there's nothing better than a Red Rocks concert on a Colorado summer night!
