Basic cadet training at the Air Force Academy continues at Jacks Valley

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Basic cadet training continues at Jacks Valley, a complex of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). On Thursday, News5 got an inside look at what the Class of 2030 is going through.

The academy says basic cadets go through obstacle and assault courses. The courses have cannons and explosives going off, and while going through them, basic cadets are quizzed on Air Force knowledge.

USAFA says a lot of this intensity is dialed up in training so basic cadets are prepared for an emergency in real life. The academy also says the lessons they are trying to instill into the basic cadets are not only working under pressure, but also confidence building and teamwork.

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