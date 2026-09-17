Baby and 24-year-old woman reported missing in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing baby and a 24-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, the CBI shared photos of 24-year-old Kylie Rucker and her baby, Julio. Kylie was last seen in the 1400 block of Pine Street in Boulder on Tuesday. The area is near the Pearl Street Mall.

Authorities believe Kylie and Julio may be with Julio Cardona III, the baby’s father. The vehicle they may be traveling in was last seen traveling southbound near I-25 and Skyridge Avenue in Lone Tree on Wednesday at about 12:25 p.m.

The vehicle is described as a 2018 Subaru Forester with Colorado license plate CYM-A61. Law enforcement is concerned for their safety.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

The alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

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