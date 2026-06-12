'Awake the troll' at Palmer Lake June 28

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Palmer Lake is getting a new addition, and the community is invited to help "awaken" it!

The Town of Palmer Lake announced "The Troll Unveiling" is taking place on June 28 at 2 p.m. there will be an unveiling of a troll statue under the pedestrian bridge with a few words from community leaders, a special moment with the artist behind the troll, and the official "troll awakening" and unveiling.

Following the unveiling, there will be a "sTroll" to Joe Mama's courtyard for games, treats music and troll-themed fun. The bar and event center is located at 75 Highway 105. There will be cornhole, bubbles, connect four, troll cookies, lemonade, music, troll party favors, troll cocktails and more.

Awake Palmer Lake is behind the event and is a nonprofit dedicated to building community by raising funds and supporting projects that make Palmer Lake a more special place.

A second lawsuit was filed against Pueblo landlord over carbon monoxide poisoning claims in same unit A second lawsuit has been filed against a Pueblo landlord over claims that renters suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment complex. A second lawsuit was filed against Pueblo landlord over carbon monoxide poisoning claims in same unit

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