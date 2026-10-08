Autumn activities abound at the Colorado Pumpkin Patch in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — As we sprint full-speed into pumpkin patch season, we're taking a look at the Colorado Pumpkin Patch in Monument which offers 20 acres of autumn-themed activities for families to enjoy.

News5 reporter Jon McMichael has more on what people can expect in the video below:

Activities abound at the Colorado Pumpkin Patch in Monument

The Colorado Pumpkin Patch, owned and operated by the Colorado Kids Ranch, runs from mid-September through the end of October and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; the space offers a wide array of activities, including:



Pumpkin patch (to pick out your pumpkins)

Outdoor games

Slides

Swings

Laser tag

Enormous jumping pads

Farm animal petting area

Tractor 'hay-rides'

And more

According to Aubrey Chapman, manager of the Colorado Kids Ranch, the organization also operates a program aimed at expanding the financial accessibility of their pumpkin patch offerings.

"We have this program called Johnny Pumpkinseed," Chapman stated, "and it's where we offer special needs kiddos and foster care [children] the opportunity to come in free of charge, and they also get a pumpkin with that."

Families attending alongside children that qualify for the program also receive a steep discount ($8.00) for admission to the pumpkin patch.

Prices vary throughout the season; for all but the last four days of October, the price of admission is $20 for everyone (with $2.00 discounts for active or retired military members, seniors, and first responders) while children ages three-and-under can visit for free.

Additional pumpkin patch opportunities on the north side of Colorado Springs and northern El Paso County are listed below:



Fall Mountain Farm - Located in Monument - Open each Thursday through Sunday - Operating through Oct. 31

Miners' Pumpkin Patch - Located in Northern Colorado Springs - Open each Saturday - Operating through Oct. 31

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