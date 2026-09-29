Aspen color near peak along Highway 67 in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — It is a color corridor along Highway 67 in Teller County. Mountain town business owners report the aspen change is near its peak. They keep track because it is good for business.

Nature's wonder is worth a road trip to Colorado.

"We came here for the color. My wife and I will be here for 2 weeks," said Mitch Putnam, who is visiting from Missouri.

Putnam did some research on when and where the aspen viewing is best, then lets the trip fall into place.

"The way that we do this is what I call free form vacation," Putnam said.

That allows for stopping around a bend for an unexpected view, maybe taking a side road, or experiencing some hospitality in a mountain town.

"Drive around and then all of a sudden like, hey, why don't we stop and have a cup of coffee? Hey, this looks like a really cool mom and pop coffee shop and we'll stop there and maybe we'll buy more than just coffee," Putnam said.

There is coffee, history, and home cooking at Margaret's Munchies, where Highways 24 and 67 merge in Teller County. This time of year, you will also find specialty cookies with a nod to Colorado's famous leaves.

"I did them also in an aspen leaf, and that is a kind of like a sugar cookie with raspberry jam in the middle," said owner Margaret Burrous.

At this business, the aspen change is much like the holiday season is to retailers in cities.

"Yep, three weeks. Where this last weekend was our 2nd weekend. We have 1 more weekend," Burrous said.

Peak viewing is right about now, and the less than full pastry case shows the result.

"I'm trying to catch up from over the weekend because we get so busy I don't have time to bake," Burrous said.

People are traveling to see the aspens and supporting mountain towns along the way.

"Overall, you know, it's been great," Putnam said.

Will the color show last a couple more days or a couple more weeks? Weather is always the wild card with that question.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

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