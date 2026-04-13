Army veteran Ken Casey officially sworn in as the newest Colorado Springs City Council member for District 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Ken Casey was officially sworn in this morning as the newest Colorado Springs City Council member for District 2.

Casey replaces Tom Bailey, who resigned, and will finish Bailey's term.

During the council’s nomination session, Casey told the council that his administrative background makes him the best candidate.

The Army veteran works for the U.S. Department of the Interior and served as a commissioner on the Colorado Springs Planning Commission.

Politics Vacancy filled by the Colorado Springs City Council on Monday Aidan Hulting

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Bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs forces lockdown and shelter-in-place Tense moments at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs Thursday. Police say a bomb threat forced part of the hospital to evacuate as other areas went into a lockdown. Bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs forces lockdown and shelter-in-place

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