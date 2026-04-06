Vacancy filled by Colorado Springs City Council on Monday, Ken Casey takes the District 2 seat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs City Council held a vote on Monday to fill a vacant city council seat.

During the special session, the council appointed Ken Casey as the man set to replace former Councilmember Tom Bailey, who resigned after a successful recall petition from District 2 residents on the north side of Colorado Springs.

Casey will now serve as the appointed councilmember until the 2027 city election, then he could decide to run for the seat. The person who wins the 2027 election will serve until 2029, putting the seat back on the four-year election cycle for district-specific city council seats.

Casey secured the most votes as the council voted 5-3 in favor of him.

Casey is no stranger to city government, as the current Chair of the Colorado Springs Planning Commission, he also serves as the Board President of the Flying Horse Homeowners Association. According to a city spokesperson, the new chair of the planning commission will be appointed by the City Council after Casey takes his seat.

Following his appointment, Casey will be sworn into his new role as a councilmember on April 13.

News5 requested the council’s votes on the applicants, as well as their applications submitted to the city council.

Each candidate was asked 10 questions, ranging from whether they had the time to commit to the council to how the city should handle issues like growth and public safety. The candidates' answers are below, in alphabetical order by last name.

Responses are directly from the application submitted by candidates; News5 did not edit any responses.

___

Her husband hid their debt until he passed, now she tells her story Acknowledge the weight of a financial conversation with your partner, accept that it might be uncomfortable, but think about how uncomfortable it would be if finances were not addressed. Her husband hid their debt until he passed, now she tells her story

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.