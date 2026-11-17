EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An armed woman shot and killed by a Colorado Springs police officer following a robbery at a Circle K last week has been identified.

The deadly shooting happened after a panic alarm went off at the Circle K in the 3200 block of Austin Bluffs around 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 12. While officers were on the way, a 911 call came in from an employee who said the store had been robbed at gunpoint.

Watch previous reporting from News5 about the deadly shooting in the video below:

Police shoot, kill armed woman after Circle K robbery in Colorado Springs

At the scene, police found 61-year-old Kathy Straub who investigators said was armed with a gun.

Police said Straub pointed the gun at officers, who commanded her to put it down. She did not comply, and one officer fired at least one shot, hitting her. Officers rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner, who identified the suspect Tuesday, did not provide an official cause and manner of death.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

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