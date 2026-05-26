Angel Run in Colorado Springs honors children of fallen heroes on Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of runners laced up this Memorial Day in Colorado Springs to honor the families of fallen service members and first responders.

The 8th annual Angel Run, held at Red Leg Brewing, benefits Angels of America's Fallen, a nonprofit supporting children of fallen military members and first responders. Joe Lewis, founder and CEO of Angels of America's Fallen, said the event serves as a reminder to those children that they are not alone.

"For the families of our fallen, really every day is Memorial Day," Lewis explained.

Lewis said the community support the event generates carries a deeper meaning.

"It's just something that we can all rally behind because when someone gives their life for our country or for our community, their children had no say in how that happened," Lewis added. "Standing by them and paying it forward to them is something that we can all get behind."

Runners participated in a 5K or 10K. Among them was Army veteran Jaymichael Neill, a member of Team RWB, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and wellness of veterans. Neill carried an American flag three miles while running.

"We're honoring the 1.3 million Americans who lost their lives serving this country, but I feel, because I'm here and they're not, this is one way for me to say thank you."

At last check, the event had raised more than $27,000 for Angels of America's Fallen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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