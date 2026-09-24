Amendment 83 asks Colorado voters to make hunting and fishing a constitutional right

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado voters face more than a dozen statewide ballot questions this year. One of those is Amendment 83, asking voters to make hunting and fishing a constitutional right.

You will be hearing the term "ballot box biology" in the debate about Amendment 83. Supporters say decisions on wildlife are not best decided with a vote. The other side says if not there, it will end up in court.

Elk hunting has been a lifelong love for Christopher Olney. He strongly believes hunting, fishing, and protecting the state's wildlife and wild places are part of Colorado's heritage.

"Amendment 83 is really important to hunters based on the fact that for generations we've been the original conservationists. We've been there fighting for what's right for the wildlife, fighting for the free lands and the wild places," said Olney, a Colorado native who has been part of hunting and fishing his whole life.

"Wildlife belongs to all of us. It's not only the hunters but it's our next generation, it is for photographers, conservationists, everybody. So it's not just for one specific group," said Darlene Kobobel, who runs the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.

Leaders at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center oppose Amendment 83.

"CPW is now going to be under threat of being sued, and the reality of that is that every time they sue CPW that falls into the hands of the taxpayers," said Kelly Murphy with the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.

They say if this passes, special interest groups will file more lawsuits because their option of going to voters will be more difficult.

Supporters say when it comes to wildlife, decisions need more science and less emotion-based campaigning.

"Where the average person who really doesn't have the scientific data, the big picture of how the ecosystem all works together, are posed a question and it's an isolated question about maybe one species and saying should we bring them back? Should we not? Should we change how we regulate it," said Becky Leinweber, owner of Angler's Covery and Executive Director of Pikes Peak Outdoors.

Leinweber points to multiple ballot issues in recent years she says were pushed by interest groups and not state wildlife scientists. She believes Amendment 83 is good for the outdoor sporting community and Colorado's economy.

"We just feel like this is protecting what has actually been at risk in recent years," Leinweber said.

Supporters call the amendment common sense and straightforward. Opposition argues that it is vague.

"It leads people to believe that your rights are at risk. Hunting and fishing rights are already preserved in Colorado," Murphy said.

The ballot language change to Colorado's constitution is one paragraph, less than 75 words.

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Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

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