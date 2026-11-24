BLACK FOREST, Colo. — For more than 20 years, Peter and Barbara Ziek, co-owners of Wild Hair Alpacas Ranch in northern El Paso County, have organized the annual Alpaca Extravaganza in Black Forest.

The event brought together about 12 alpaca —and one llama — operations at the Black Forest Community Club, where attendees could shop alpaca and llama crafts, learn about the animals, and find resources for those looking to get their start as owners.

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Alpaca Extravaganza brings together Southern Colorado's alpaca community in Black Forest

"It's a very good place to learn about alpacas and camelids," Peter Ziek said.

Camelids — the family that includes camels, llamas and alpacas — can be found across Colorado, a fact ranchers say surprises a lot of people.

"Very common reaction," one rancher commented.

The actual alpaca population in Colorado is a matter of debate. Counting alpacas depends on self-reporting and registration, and not everyone participates.

"I have more than what is registered for my herd," said Carma Jones of Magic Mountain Menagerie in Northern El Paso County.

USDA Census of Agriculture data compiled in 2022 puts the figure at around 7,500. However, current numbers compiled by the Alpaca Owners Association indicate the population is just under 16,000.

Local ranchers believe the actual number is higher.

"So yeah, there are more out there than we realize," Jones said.

In southern Colorado, several alpaca operations utilize the animals for their fiber and manure, while others bring them to stock shows and 4-H competitions. Beyond their practical uses, ranchers say alpacas are low-impact on terrain and emotionally rewarding.

Ziek says he brings a few of his alpacas to birthday parties and weddings as well.

"If you feel stressed, you come out to the barn and talk to your animals for a few minutes, and the stress just falls away," Ziek said.

For those who attended the Extravaganza looking to learn more about ownership, the event was designed to offer exactly that.

"You can learn what it takes to take care of them, and if you're interested in becoming an alpaca owner, it gives you the info to decide whether this is for you," Jones said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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