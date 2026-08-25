Air Force Football unveils B-21 Raider uniforms for game vs. Navy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force football team will honor the B-21 Raider with its 2026 Air Power Legacy Series uniform for one of the most anticipated games of the season!

The Falcons will wear the special uniforms Oct. 3 when they host Navy at Falcon Stadium. The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Mountain Time and will be televised nationally on CBS. The Academy made the announcement on Tuesday with a video on X.

The uniforms highlight the B-21, the Air Force's next-generation stealth bomber, and include design elements honoring strategic deterrence and global airpower.

The Air Power Legacy Series began in 2016 and has featured uniforms honoring aircraft and Air Force history, including the F-35, AC-130, C-17, Tuskegee Airmen, B-52 and F-16.

Click here for more images of the uniform from The Academy.

Upgrades underway for Colorado Springs' Rock Island Trail The Rock Island Trail is getting major upgrades on the east side of Colorado Springs, with construction underway to fill in missing sections and make the route safer for walkers, runners, and cyclists. Upgrades underway for Colorado Springs' Rock Island Trail

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