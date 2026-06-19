Air Force Academy updating Core Values Ramp to reflect institution's role

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force Academy says they are updating their Core Values Ramp to highlight the institution's role as the Department of the Air Force's service academy.

The Air Force Core Values, Integrity First, Service Before Self, Excellence In All We Do, have been removed from the front of the ramp.

According to the Academy, the core values will be relocated to the inside left wall of the ramp.

To reflect their dual-service mission, the Academy says the Space Force Core Values, Character Above All, Connection Toward Unity, Commitment to Mastery, Courage To Be Bold, will be added to the inside right wall.

“Adding the Space Force Core Values alongside the enduring Air Force Core Values ensures our institution physically represents both branches our graduates will serve,” said Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind. “It celebrates our rich heritage while upholding the values that guide our future Airmen and Guardians.”

The changes to the ramp are expected to be completed by June 22 ahead of In-Processing Day for the Class of 2030 on June 24.

The Academy says moving the core values creates an opportunity to place new messaging on the ramp’s header. They say a final decision regarding messaging and signage to be placed on the header will be determined at a later date.

For more information on the changes being made to the Core Values Ramp, visit USAFA's website.

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