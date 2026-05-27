Air Force Academy holds graduation parade ahead of Thursday's commencement ceremony

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO — The U.S. Air Force Academy held its graduation parade Wednesday, marking senior cadets' separation from their classmates and the completion of their academic careers.

The parade sets the stage for Thursday's official graduation ceremony.

Despite rainy conditions, families in attendance say they are proud of what the senior cadets have accomplished.

Stephen Felts, the uncle of a graduating cadet, said watching his nephew reach this milestone is especially meaningful.

"He's accomplished his goals. He knows what his passion is for a career path, which is right in line with what he's doing right now. And to be able to serve his country at the same time and that he can pursue the passions of his personal life is a great marriage together."

Felts said watching his nephew prepare for graduation fills him with pride.

"We're very proud of him for an accomplishment that he's accomplished, and look forward to the new chapter he's about the beginning life."

Wednesday's rainy weather forced the Air Force Academy to cancel some of the usual demonstrations, but that didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the cadets graduating on Thursday.

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