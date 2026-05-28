Air Force Academy graduation draws thousands of visitors to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Most cadets who attend the Air Force Academy come from out of state. It means family and friends traveling long distances for graduation day. While here, they also make it a vacation.

Hundreds of Air Force Academy graduates translate to thousands of people in town to honor them. Their number one priority is the ceremony, but while they are here, they are out and about across southern Colorado.

Standing with four of his five brothers at Garden of the Gods, Blake Averitt said it all.

"We wouldn't miss it for the world," said Averitt.

The brothers came in from Florida to tease and celebrate their youngest brother, Gabe Averitt, who is joining the Space Force.

"He kind of looks like Buzz Lightyear and he's going to the Space Force, you know, just kind of has that look about it. So we're not really surprised that he's joining the Space Force," said Blake Averitt.

A lot of graduation supporters are showing up in groups. Dean Brunk is here with family to celebrate his nephew Jacob Lee, who is from outside of Huntington, West Virginia.

"We're here to celebrate the graduation of my nephew, her grandson, his cousin, Jacob Lee," said Dean Brunk.

Brothers in one group, an uncle, grandma and cousin in another are just a portion of their larger group.

"We brought our eight children here to watch our youngest brother graduate and also get married this weekend as well, which is super exciting," said Blake Averitt.

"There's about 12 of us, I think, or 13 of us," said Pam Brunk, the grandmother.

"We also brought in-laws, extended family, so it'll be fun, it'd be a great weekend," said Blake Averitt.

Graduation and all that comes with it is the priority plan.

"The pageantry of it all, seeing the Thunderbirds fly over and seeing all the cadets graduate, throw their caps in the air," said Dean Brunk.

Academy graduation is a big week for visitor numbers across the region.

"Some people are in hotels, others are in Airbnbs, town homes, and whatnot, but we all flew in," said Andy Averitt, one of the four brothers.

Plenty of other activities are planned during their stay.

"Garden of the Gods, and maybe the clouds will break and we can get up on Pikes Peak," said Dean Brunk.

"Eat and drink and great food," said Cody Averitt.

"Like we'll go to that pinball bar probably later today out there in Monument. I don't know the last time I played pinball, but it looks fun," said Blake Averitt.

There is agreement on one thing they all want to see, a hat tossed by the graduate they are here to support.

"We're just excited to be here to help him celebrate a tremendous accomplishment," said Dean Brunk.

Some people are here for just a day or two. Most will be here for a week or more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

Lighting coming to Arkansas River Trail aims to boost public safety New infrastructure along the Arkansas River Trail has arrived. The City of Pueblo hopes it'll change the way the public uses the space. Lighting coming to Arkansas River Trail aims to boost public safety

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.