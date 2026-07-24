Air Force Academy cadet training causes loud noises heard across Monument area

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents in the Monument area who heard gunfire and explosion sounds Thursday morning and throughout the rest of the week can rest easy. The noises came from cadet basic training at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Multiple people reached out to News5 Thursday morning concerned about the noises they heard. One woman said she heard what sounded like 40 loud "booms" in her typically quiet neighborhood.

Leaders at the Academy confirmed the sounds were part of training at Jacks Valley. Academy Spokesperson Tony Mayne tells News5 the training has ended.

Controversial land rezoning request north of Colorado Springs Neighbors are speaking out as the El Paso County Commissioners consider two land rezoning requests that could results in more units being built on about 15 acres north of Colorado Springs. Controversial land rezoning request north of Colorado Springs

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