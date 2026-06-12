Agencies battling house fire on Marksheffel Road in Fountain Thursday evening

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Several agencies are battling a house fire on Marksheffel Road on Thursday evening, according to the City of Fountain.

According to the city, the house fire is between Link Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

At this time, no other homes in the area are threatened, and it is unclear how the fire started. According to the city, smoke may be visible throughout the area.

The city says drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible to allow room for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

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A second lawsuit was filed against Pueblo landlord over carbon monoxide poisoning claims in same unit A second lawsuit has been filed against a Pueblo landlord over claims that renters suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment complex. A second lawsuit was filed against Pueblo landlord over carbon monoxide poisoning claims in same unit

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