After Vibes announce departure, an update on neighboring Coleman Community Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KOAA) — Just south of the former home of the Vibes ballpark in Colorado Springs lies a large, open space area and a well-paved trail alongside Sand Creek that remains largely unused.

What happens to this space is currently unclear. Nearly four years ago, a master plan was put in place to upgrade Coleman Community Park and determine what facilities would best fit the space.

A spokesman for the city said it is a project they would like to continue, but the main roadblock is pooling together the funding.

Last year, the plan was to have pond and creek channel improvements to the park that would carry over into this year. However, according to the City of Colorado Springs website, the last update on the park was last spring, and the improvements are currently not happening.

The lack of development leaves many neighbors unaware of the trail just off North Carefree Circle.

"I never even knew it was a trail," said Terrance Thomas, who lives five minutes away.

Thomas walks two dogs around his neighborhood instead of using the nearby open space.

"I've never been on that trail," said Thomas.

Michael Smith commutes to the east often for work and said the trail is a resource he would like to use in the future.

"Driving by this area, we always wondered if there's more around this area," said Smith. "It would be nice if it were depicted a little better so we know that it's there. This would really be a great resource for this neighborhood."

During several hours at the park on a midweek day, I observed very little activity along the well-paved trail that runs parallel to Sand Creek.

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