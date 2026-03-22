After multiple fires and community complaints, this abandoned home will be demolished in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo has gotten the green light to demolish an abandoned home in the Bessemer neighborhood, located on East Routt Avenue behind the Klamm Shell.

Tacos Fuego sits across the street from the home, or what is left of it. Co-owner Anthony Terrones says it has caught fire multiple times. The frequent flames and unappealing appearance led Terrones to renovate part of his restaurant.

"I built out my patio on the side," Terrones said. "I actually enclosed it so you didn’t have to see that because it’s been an eye sore for quite some time.”

City of Pueblo Director of Public Works Andrew Hayes says demolishing the home and clearing the property will be a huge relief for neighbors.

“That contract has been awarded, permits have been issued, and that contractor has been given notice to proceed to start work here early in March," Hayes said.

Hayes says the property owner passed away a few years ago, adding since then, getting permits to demolish the home has been a challenge.

“Since we’ve been working with it, there have been three or four fires in that structure that have resulted in changes to the permit applications every time," Hayes said. "It’s an older property, this one does contain some asbestos, so it was sampled and tested and was determined to have asbestos on the site. Those require a special handling.”

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Last month, Pueblo City Council awarded a $161,000 contract to clear the property. Work should begin in the coming weeks and will be complete before mid-May. Because the property is still private property, the city could not answer what will be done with it next.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

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