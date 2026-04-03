After more than 50 years, owners of Poor Richard's sell business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After more than 50 years of selling books, toys and pizza, the owners of Poor Richard's have sold their business.

The bookstore, owned by former city councilmember Richard Skorman, and Patricia Seator, has been a Downtown Colorado Springs staple for customers.

The two added the restaurant, toy store and wine bar over the years.

The new owners say they plan to keep the staff and preserve the community focus of the business.

"We are... ready to have less responsibility and do some of the things that we've been waiting to do for a long time," said Seater.

"I have this passion for our local environment and... trails and open space, and I've been, you know, wanting to do more of that, but I get swept away in the businesses," said Skorman. "So, there's lots of little plans I have to try to make things better here."

The four owners will host a celebration at the store in May.

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