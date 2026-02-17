After fire scare Monday, Peyton residents say they are ready at a moment's notice

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — As winds intensified throughout the day in Peyton, residents shared their fire evacuation plans and preparations for potential wildfire threats.

Christina Reincke, who lives in Peyton near Curtis and Jones roads, said brush fires are common in the area.

"We get them all the time, we live over by Curtis and Jones and there tends to be a lot of brush fires out there," Reincke said.

She and her husband keep three dogs at home, along with turtles, axolotls and chickens. Reincke said the key is ensuring all animals can escape quickly when time is limited.

"Our suitcase is stocked with what we need overnight all the time, anyway. Our main priorities are important records and getting the animals out," Reincke said.

"We pay attention, so we're not really worried. We keep checking the groups and our surroundings," she said.

Kari Wilkinson and her family lived in Black Forest during the 2012 fire. The experience shaped their current evacuation planning.

"The Black Forest fire made us have more conversations about where to meet if we couldn't get home. I remember it happening really quick and thinking about what was important for us to get out of our home," Wilkinson said.

Similar to Reincke's approach, Wilkinson prioritizes important items and household pets in evacuation plans, while staying alert to changing conditions.

"You have to be careful. You have to pay careful attention to what's happening with the weather," Wilkinson said.

___

____

