Multiple agencies respond to a grass fire near Falcon on Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple agencies were on the scene of a grass fire on Monday near Falcon.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department said it was responding as mutual aid to assist the Falcon Fire Department in getting control of a grass fire burning along Falcon Highway.

As of 11:38, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department is reporting that command on scene says the fire is contained.

A viewer who shared the photo above with us said the fire was more precisely located along Curtis Road between Jones Road and Garrett Road. A little north of Falcon Highway.

The department said the fire was located at 1600 Falcon Highway. Any details on size have not been shared with the public at the time of this article's publication. No evacuation orders have been issued.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is shared.

This fire comes just after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued Stage 2 Burn Restrictions across the county. The following are prohibited and permitted under the current restrictions, according to the sheriff's office.

PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES



Open Burning & Fires: All open fires and open burning are prohibited. This includes campfires, warming fires, charcoal grill fires, and the use of wood-burning stoves (except as noted below).

All open fires and open burning are prohibited. This includes campfires, warming fires, charcoal grill fires, and the use of wood-burning stoves (except as noted below). Fireworks: The sale and use of all fireworks are strictly prohibited.

The sale and use of all fireworks are strictly prohibited. Outdoor Smoking: Smoking is prohibited outdoors. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle or building.

PERMITTED ACTIVITIES



The use of fireplaces or wood-burning stoves is permitted, provided they are located within a building.

Gas-Fueled Appliances (Stoves, Fire Pits, & Appliances)

Allowed Locations: Only in developed campgrounds, picnic grounds, or at private residences.

Only in developed campgrounds, picnic grounds, or at private residences. Required Fuel: Must be fueled by liquid propane (LPG), natural gas, or other liquid fuels.

Must be fueled by liquid propane (LPG), natural gas, or other liquid fuels. Safety Clearance: The area must be cleared of all flammable materials for at least 3 feet in all directions.

The area must be cleared of all flammable materials for at least 3 feet in all directions. Flame Limits: Flame lengths must not exceed 2 feet.

Flame lengths must not exceed 2 feet. Shut-off Mechanism: The appliance must be able to be immediately extinguished by a switch, valve, or tip-over safety switch.

Outdoor Welding & Torch Operations ("Hot Work")

Clearance: Work must be performed in a clear area at least 30 feet in diameter.

Work must be performed in a clear area at least 30 feet in diameter. Fire Watch: A dedicated fire watch must be established with ready access to a fire extinguisher or water supply to immediately suppress any resulting fire.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

