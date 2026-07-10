Adoption awareness: Tahir in Colorado is waiting for a forever family

DENVER (KOAA) — The Colorado Heart Gallery is using the power of photography and storytelling to help children and teens in foster care find permanent, adoptive families.

Founded in 2005 as a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Human Services, nonprofit partners, and volunteer photographers, the Colorado Heart Gallery features professional portraits, videos and personal narratives of youth awaiting adoption.

The images are displayed online and in traveling exhibits across the state, giving prospective parents a chance to connect with children on a more personal level.

One of the youths looking for a forever family is 5th-grader Tahir.

Read Tahir's bio from the Colorado Heart Gallery below:

Tahir is learning how to rap, spending hours practicing his flow until the words roll smoothly over the beat! He is already a natural storyteller, able to turn simple moments into vivid tales. He loves dogs, and gold is his favorite color. After a long day of school and practice, Tahir is happiest with a slice of pizza in one hand and a Twix bar in the other. Video games are something that occupy his time when he isn’t rapping. Being creative is one of Tahir’s best gifts.

This fifth grader enjoys recess.

Tahir would do best in a home with a mom and a dad in an urban area, where he can be the youngest child; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant relationships to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services.

For Colorado children, only home studied families from all states are encouraged to inquire

​DOB: 2015, reference number 353396

Families interested in learning more about Charlie or other children available for adoption and fostering can contact the Colorado Heart Gallery. You can also call (303)755-4756 for more information.

A historic fire and a glimmer of hope for evacuees The Aspen Acres Fire has grown to become the seventh-largest fire in Colorado history, but there's finally some good news. Some mandatory evacuations have been downgraded, giving hope to residents who have been out of their homes for more than a week. A Historic Fire & a Glimmer of Hope for Evacuees

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.