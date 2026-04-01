Acacia Park bandshell project expands as new needs emerge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A project to restore the historic bandshell at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs is growing beyond its original scope as organizers uncover new needs and work to bring the space back to life.



Watch's News5's coverage of the bandshell restoration below:

What began as cosmetic improvements has now evolved into a more complex effort.

Trevor Dierdorff, President of the Colorado Springs Rotary Club, said conversations with project partners revealed the bandshell would need more upgrades to fully serve the community.

“We uncovered there were some needs that weren’t part of the original plan… adjustments were made as far as what it was going to take to have this fully serve our community,” said Dierdorff.

One of the biggest additions, permanent restrooms.

“In order to facilitate having crowds at the park, we needed a good long-term bathroom solution… that was not in our original scope,” he said.

Because of those changes, the total cost is still unknown.

Dierdorff said early plans focused on basic repairs and functionality, but the expanded vision means the final price tag has yet to be determined.

“The amount has grown, but we don’t know what that amount actually is,” he said.

He also addressed reports of a multi-million dollar price tag, clarifying that higher estimates were tied to broader renovations of the entire park, not just the bandshell project.

“If you were to do everything and renovate Acacia Park, significant amounts of work on the north end of the park, that’s where that price tag would end up. We’re not going to be anywhere near that for the bandshell portion of this project,” he said.

Funding and community support

So far, organizers say they have secured close to $400,000 in commitments, including a recent $25,000 anonymous donation. Funding for the project is expected to come largely from grants, foundations and community contributions not directly from the city.

“It’ll be state and federal grants, foundations, philanthropists and the community participating,” said Dierdorff.

Despite the uncertainty, organizers say community support has been strong.

“We’re pleasantly surprised at the overwhelming support for this project,” he added.

Working with the city

Because the bandshell sits on city property, the project requires close coordination with the city and its parks department. Dierdorff said that collaboration is essential, but can also impact the pace of progress.

“We have to move at the pace of city government… versus Rotary where we often identify a problem and go,” he said.

Still, he described the city as a strong partner in the process.

The City of Colorado Springs echoed that support in a statement, calling the project a “community-driven effort” to bring more events and activity to downtown. You can read that statement below:

"This historic downtown asset holds a wonderful potential to be a vibrant gathering place, bringing more music, events, and daily activity to the heart of the city. This effort is in the early planning phase, and the City is actively collaborating with Rotary, the Downtown Partnership, and other community partners to explore the scope and opportunities for renovation." City of Colorado Springs

A vision for downtown

City leaders say the renovated bandshell could play a key role in expanding entertainment options Downtown.

Michelle Winchell, Director of Creative Economy for Downtown Colorado Springs, said the project aligns with broader plans to grow the area as more people move into the city center.

“People want new things to do… being able to experience a concert in the park in our retail core is a priority for us,” said Winchell.

She added the space could help meet a growing demand for mid-sized performance venues and give local artists more opportunities.

What’s next?

The project is still in its early stages, with design work ongoing and fundraising continuing. Organizers hope to break ground as early as October, though that timeline could shift.

“If everything falls into place, October could work… but one step back could just move things on the calendar,” said Dierdorff.

In the meantime, a summer concert series is planned at Acacia Park, giving the community a preview of what the space could become.

“Every Thursday night, June through September, we're going to have live music in the park.” said Winchell.

"We’re going to be able to update the crowds who come out for those concerts on where we are with the bandshell project..." said Dierdorff. "People are gonna get the opportunity to contribute and learn more at those concerts. So, I really hope people turn out for the summer concert series.”

___

El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.