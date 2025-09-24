A New Chapter for Seniors: Connection, creativity, and community at the Colorado Springs Senior Center

On Friday August 29, Colorado Springs celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new Senior Center on North Hancock Avenue, a 23,000-square-foot space designed specifically with older adults in mind.

Just three weeks later, the facility has quickly become more than a building; it’s now a lively hub of community, learning and joy for local seniors.

From cardio drumming and oil painting to fly-swatting volleyball, the center offers a wide range of classes and activities aimed at promoting wellness, creativity and connection. Operations Director Tom Lathrop says the response from the community has far exceeded expectations.

“228 is our number of people that have signed up for classes since that day,” shared Lathrop. “Over 300 are brand new, haven’t even been in our system or with the YMCA either they’re just getting started with us.”

The center is built to accommodate continued growth.

“For us to be able to handle 500 people in here is not that big of a deal,” he added. “That sense of community that we’ve been missing for those last two years it’s back now.”

For many seniors, the center represents far more than a schedule of events. It’s a reason to get up in the morning and a place to belong.

Richard Wielgus visits the center daily.

“It gives us a real reason to get out, whereas before we didn’t have the reason,” he said.

Now, he and his new friends gather every day for meals.

“We eat better it’s already prepped, it’s balanced,” said Wielgus.

Some seniors are rediscovering lifelong interests.

Beverly Seibold, for example, is returning to one of her favorite activities: dancing.

“Swing, country swing, or ballroom swing, yeah, or waltzing,” she said with a smile.

Others are stepping outside their comfort zones to try something completely new. Jeff Kaminski joined an oil painting class on a whim.

“We found out there was going to be a painting class and said, ‘We’ve never done painting let’s try it,’” said Kaminski.

Kaminski was surprised by how much he enjoyed it.

“It taught me, 'hey, I can do something.' I never thought I would have any painting skills, but I’ve come up with a couple of pretty nice paintings,” said Kaminski.

Down the hall, instructor John Massie teaches gemstone faceting each week.

“It teaches you patience,” he said. “You can make something you can enjoy.”

Massie is also using the center as a place to keep learning.

“I just learned a lot about computers I didn’t know,” he shared. “It’s kind of gotten me over being afraid of technology.”

The center’s schedule is packed with more than 200 classes and activities offered in seasonal blocks: Spring (January–April), Summer (May–August), and Fall (September–December).

Whether it’s fitness, the arts, or just a shared meal, seniors here are finding purpose and community under one roof.

