New Colorado Springs Senior Center opens its doors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Friday morning, August 29, Colorado Springs celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new Senior Center on North Hancock Avenue, a 23,000-square-foot space designed specifically with seniors in mind.

For many, the new building represents more than just bricks and mortar. It’s a new beginning.

“We knew it was time for something more and something worthy of the strength and the spirit of our seniors,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The excitement was clear as more than 1,000 people came out for the open house. Among them was retired Army veteran Dan Sprengle, who said the new center holds deep personal meaning.

“All the things we've done for the community. It's great to see the community turn that back and help us out,” said Sprengle. “The greatest thing about it is that time is mine.”

Sprengle retired just last week after decades of service, first in the Army until 2003, then as a military contractor. Now, he says he’s looking forward to dedicating his days to family, hobbies and new opportunities.

“I know that 40 hours plus a chunk of time that I had to give elsewhere, it's all focused on what I want to do for myself, my kids and my grandkids that are all right here in the area,” he said. “I'm looking for something that can help me with skills, maybe help me with my guitar playing, and then any other skills or something I might be able to pick up and take advantage of resources here.”

The new facility offers plenty of options.

“Art classes. We've got ballroom dance. We've got gemstone faceting. We'll do day trips in the summer. You know, we're getting ready to do a yoga retreat as well,” said Tom Lathrop, Operations Director of the Colorado Springs Senior Center.

Funded in part by $12.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, the project is a partnership between the City of Colorado Springs and the YMCA. The goal, Lathrop explained, is to provide a space where seniors can find belonging and purpose.

“When you retire, you're not really sure how to make those connections again,” said Lathrop. “Well, it's important to have a place that you can go to make those connections.”

For Sprengle, that’s exactly what he’s looking forward to.

“This would be a good place to find people that have similar needs, wants and hopes that I do,” he said.

The Colorado Springs Senior Center will be open to adults ages 55 and older, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

___

____

