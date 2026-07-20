9 people shot in Denver, at least 1 dead

DENVER (KOAA) — Nine people were shot in Denver overnight Sunday into Monday morning, according to Denver Police.

The Denver Police Department reported the shooting happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. The area is on the southeast side of the city. Police posted information about the incident to social media just before 1 a.m. Monday. An update was provided just after 5 a.m., adding that at least one person had died.

"Evidence suggests at least two people fired shots," police posted to social media. "Circumstances and suspect info under investigation."

Get the latest information from the scene of the shooting in the video player below

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. No suspect descriptions were shared with the public as of 5:15 a.m. on Monday.

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