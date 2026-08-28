8-year-old Colorado girl surprised by bear in her kitchen, dad calmly saves the day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs family got an unexpected visitor this summer when a bear walked through an open door and into their home in the Broadmoor area.

WATCH THE ENCOUNTER IN THE VIDEO AT THE TOP OF THIS ARTICLE.

Nerissa England said the family was getting ready for the day when they heard something unusual.

"We were home. We were getting ready for the day. I was upstairs and we heard a bang," England explained.

England's 8-year-old daughter, Zara Lee, went to investigate and found the bear inside the house. England said her husband was right behind Zara when she made the discovery.

"The moment she saw it, she said, 'Dad, there's a bear,' because he was right behind her, and he calmly shooed the bear out of the house," England said. with a smile.

For England, the encounter left a lasting impression.

"There was a little... we felt a little invaded. Like it was hot. It had been hot streaks... so we had all the windows and doors open and the idea that if we leave a door open, a bear could just come into our home felt a little violating," England added.

Zara, who wants to be an animal photographer, said she felt "kind of better that it's gone." The bear eventually moved on, and the family says they are back to leaving their doors open when it is hot, but they are keeping a closer eye on the entryways. England said the experience came with an important lesson for her family, and the community.

"I think we learned that we need to be safe around bears," England said while talking to her kids. "And this is also their home, so we have to be careful when we leave trash out or leave our doors open because we don't want any of those bears to get hurt or relocated. So we're respectful about not leaving food outside and understanding that we're living together with the bears, right? That's part of being in Colorado in nature."

LIVING WITH BEARS FROM COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE:

Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced back to one thing: food.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says garbage, pet food, birdseed and other attractants can draw bears into neighborhoods and campsites. Once bears find an easy food source, they can lose their natural wariness of people, return repeatedly and cause property damage or threaten public safety. In some cases, bears that become too accustomed to humans must be euthanized.

As bears remain active across Colorado, wildlife officials encourage residents and visitors to take steps to avoid attracting them and to know how to respond to an encounter.

Keep food and trash away from bears

The simplest way to prevent bear encounters around a home is to eliminate potential food sources.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises residents to keep trash indoors overnight and secure garbage so bears cannot access it. Bird feeders, including hummingbird feeders, suet and seed feeders, can also attract bears.

Leaving attractants accessible to bears can violate state law and, in some communities, local ordinances.

Bears have an exceptionally strong sense of smell and can detect food from miles away. Once they find food around a home, vehicle, campground or community, officials say they may return looking for more.

What to do when you see a bear

People who encounter a bear should never approach it or offer it food.

Instead, Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends staying calm, standing still and giving the animal a clear path to leave. People should not run or climb a tree.

If a person's presence causes a bear to look up or change its behavior, wildlife officials say the person is too close. Signs that a bear may feel threatened can include huffing, jaw popping and stomping a paw.

If a bear approaches you

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says black bears rarely attack people but may defend themselves if they feel threatened.

People hiking or spending time in bear country are encouraged to carry bear spray and consider carrying a whistle or another device that can make noise.

If a bear approaches a home, officials recommend trying to scare it away from a safe distance by yelling, clapping, blowing a whistle or making other loud noises. People should never approach the animal.

If a bear knowingly continues approaching a person, officials say it may be food-conditioned and looking for food. Stand your ground, make noise and use bear spray if necessary. Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises people who are attacked by a black bear not to play dead, but to fight back with whatever is available.

Never get between a mother and her cubs

Mother bears with cubs rarely attack humans, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, but people should never place themselves between a mother and her young.

When threatened, a mother bear may make a bluff charge while cubs climb trees or other objects. People should keep their distance and allow the bears a route to move away.

Cubs can become separated from their mothers if people interfere, increasing their risk of being injured or killed by vehicles or predators.

Camping safely in bear country

Campers should store food and other attractants properly to keep bears from associating campsites with an easy meal.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends using bear-proof food lockers when available. People storing food in a vehicle or RV should keep doors locked and windows closed. Coolers and other food containers should not be left accessible.

Campers should also use bear-resistant trash containers and avoid burning food or trash in campfires, since food remnants can attract bears.

Backcountry campers should avoid areas showing signs of recent bear activity, including fresh tracks, scat, scattered trash or recently clawed trees. Officials also recommend avoiding campsites near wildlife trails, stream banks, lake shores and natural food sources such as carcasses or fruit- and berry-producing trees.

What to do if a bear enters your campsite

If a bear enters a campsite, Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends making noise and attempting to scare the animal away while ensuring it has an escape route.

People should not run or corner the bear. Officials suggest yelling, waving arms, banging pots and pans, blowing a whistle or air horn, or tossing small stones in the bear's direction.

Bear spray can also be an effective deterrent, but wildlife officials stress that it is not a substitute for properly securing food and other attractants.

When to report a bear

Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks people to contact an officer if a bear threatens human safety or poses a threat to livestock.

The agency says people who have an encounter with a black bear should contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife during regular business hours. Outside those hours, people can contact the Colorado State Patrol or their local sheriff's office.

Anyone facing an immediate emergency or life-threatening situation should call 911.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO FROM COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE ON LIVING WITH BEARS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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