3 suspected of DUI after Pueblo Police find drivers passed out in running cars

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Three people are suspected of DUI after Pueblo police found each of them unconscious behind the wheel of running vehicles within about 20 minutes, authorities said.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were first dispatched around 1:52 a.m. on Saturday to the 200 block of Santa Fe Dr. on a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The area is just south of Runyon Lake.

Police said officers found 27-year-old Quindell Bryant unresponsive inside the vehicle. Bryant was arrested on suspicion of DUI, DUI Per Se, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. In Colorado, a DUI per se charge means a driver is considered legally impaired solely because their blood alcohol content was measured at .08% or higher within two hours of driving, regardless of whether officers observed signs of impairment.

While officers were taking Bryant into custody, police said they discovered another man unconscious behind the wheel of a separate running vehicle nearby. The man was identified as 38-year-old Meliton Duran, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

After Duran was detained, security personnel alerted officers to a third driver who was reportedly unresponsive in a running vehicle in the parking lot, according to police. Officers identified the woman as 38-year-old Ali Gonzalez, who was also arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police said the three arrests happened within roughly 20 minutes of each other.

The incidents came less than a day after a fatal DUI hit-and-run was reported in Pueblo, authorities said.

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