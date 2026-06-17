3 generations of the Smith family carry on the Pikes Peak Range Riders legacy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Vern Smith was 35 years old when he first climbed into the saddle as a Pikes Peak Range Rider. That was 1969. More than 50 years later, the 92-year-old is watching his son and grandson carry that same tradition forward.

The Pikes Peak Range Riders are the heartbeat of Colorado Springs' Western soul. For more than seven decades, they've ridden not just to honor a rodeo, but to preserve a way of life. They are a living link between the city's frontier past and its future, proof that the values of grit, service, tradition, and community still ride strong beneath the shadow of America's Mountain. They give back by supporting local charities, youth programs, and community organizations throughout the Pikes Peak region. Through their volunteer work and fundraising efforts tied to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, they help provide resources to military families, children, and nonprofits while preserving the Western traditions that bring the community together.

Vern, his son Doug, and his grandson Mark have all ridden with the Pikes Peak Range Riders, an organization tied to the annual trail ride leading up to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Together, they represent three generations of a family committed to preserving the Western way of life.

"My first ride was in 1969. I became a member in '72," Vern recalled.

For the Smiths, the Range Riders are about more than a trail ride. They are about values, community, and a way of life they believe still matters.

"The organization itself means a lot to us as a family and as a community... helping promote the Western way of life," Doug added.

Those values, Doug said, are ones the Western tradition has always stood for.

"Your word is your bond, a handshake is a deal. Being honest, being trustworthy—that's always been the Western way of life," Doug explained.

The commitment extends well beyond the annual ride. The Range Riders support youth equestrian programs, help keep rodeo traditions alive, and volunteer throughout the year. Entire families are part of the mission.

"It's not just the guys, either. Our whole families are involved—our wives, our spouses, our kids. We have a granddaughter who's a volunteer now, too," Doug said.

For Mark, joining the organization was not simply a matter of family ties. He had to earn his place among the other riders.

"They didn't want me riding with them. They knew me. I needed to be known by everybody else," Mark stated.

That experience shaped how he understands the organization's purpose — building relationships and serving the community.

"It means about everything. That's why when you get in the organization, you push yourself to be involved," Mark said.

The Pikes Peak Range Riders have endured for nearly 8 decades, and the Smith family hopes the values behind the organization endure just as long.

"We made lifelong friends. That's what became a lot of fun," Vern said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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