3 dogs die, 7 puppies saved in Pueblo structure fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews were able to rescue seven puppies, but tragically, three dogs and a rat died following a structure fire on the north side of Pueblo on Sunday.

The Pueblo Fire Department reported that it responded to the fire at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Upon arrival, fire crews were notified that two adult dogs and a litter of puppies were inside the home, and an aggressive primary search was initiated along with a coordinated fire attack," the fire department posted on social media. "The fire was quickly extinguished, and search crews managed to save seven puppies and a pet rat in a cage, with some receiving CPR and supplemental oxygen for smoke inhalation."

Two adult dogs and one puppy died from smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported among residents or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the surviving puppies are in the care of the Pikes Peak Humane Society.

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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