3-day job fair in Colorado Springs, May 5-7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is set to host a three-day job fair aimed at connecting job seekers with employers across multiple industries.

The Military & Veterans Employment Expo (MVEE) will take place May 5–7, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.

The event is open to a wide range of attendees, including veterans, active-duty service members, military spouses, Reserve and National Guard members, as well as civilians and the general public.

Organizers say the expo gives job seekers the opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers and recruiters who have open positions and are ready to hire.

“Our three-day event has a variety of employers really representing the different industries and in-demand occupations we have in the Pikes Peak region,” said Tracy Marquis, executive director and CEO of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

Dozens of employers are expected to participate across the three days, including government agencies, law enforcement, healthcare providers, skilled trades organizations and private companies. Among those scheduled to attend are the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Department of Corrections, United States Postal Service and USAA.

In addition to in-person hiring opportunities, a virtual component will allow job seekers to connect with employers online through a separate platform.

Attendees are encouraged to create a free account on ConnectingColorado.gov ahead of time to speed up entry and better connect with employers.

The workforce center is also offering résumé review assistance prior to the event to help job seekers prepare.

“We are really a free, no-cost resource to our community, both for people who are looking for work, people who are looking to change their careers, understanding what's available, the training opportunities that are out there, and our philosophy is we meet people where they are, not where we think they should be,” Marquis said.

Marquis recommends doing a little research before attending.

“Take a look at the employers that are on the website. Figure out which ones are of interest to you, click on their page, investigate them, see what jobs are opening, what skill sets they have, look at the skill sets that you have, and really do a resume,” she said. “Have a resume that's specific for each job that you're interested in to be able to provide to the employer.”

She also advised attendees not to be discouraged if employers are unable to accept résumés on-site due to hiring policies.

Marquis said feedback from job seekers who use the center’s services is overwhelmingly positive, with many returning to share their success stories.

“People are happy. People come celebrate with us. We ask that they come back in and let us know their success stories,” she said. “It brings us joy and it's happiness, and that's what brings us into the Workforce Center every day to come to work is we love the people that we help and we love making a difference in people's lives.”

She added that job seekers should focus on identifying transferable skills when exploring new opportunities.

“What are your transferable skills, what are the skills that you did with your previous job or your current job, and how do those really translate into a new job or a new career field or career pathway?” Marquis said. “We have a lot of resources and staff that can sit down and talk to you about your transferable skills and how they fit into that next chapter of your life.”

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